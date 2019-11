AXTELL, KS (KSNT) - Axtell earned its first trip to the state title game since 1993 after defeating Hanover last week. The Eagles defeated the defending state champions twice this season on their way to the eight-man state championship. This team has put in the work, now it's about finishing the job against Osborne on Saturday.

"Last year we kind of finished at the sub-state level, we lost that game and didn't make it to the state championship game, so that's kind of our motto, unfinished business," said head coach Eric Detweiler. "We didn't take care of business last year and we thought we'd try to obviously do better this year and make it to the state game and so far so good."