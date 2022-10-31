COUNCIL GROVE, KS. (KSNT)- Council Grove football won a playoff game for the first time in school history on Friday night.

The Braves football program is feeling an emotion they’re not used to: Pride.

“I think our guys really knew that we could do something special this year and make some history,” senior safety Ethan Burton said.

History showed up in Council Grove in the form of a 48-8 win over Fredonia on Friday night in a game that was also the first home playoff game in school history.

“We just believe that we can make the play,” head coach Burt Hayes said. “We believed we can win the game. We fight till the end. That’s been the difference.”

When the clock hit zero and the team came to the realization it just accomplished something no one else in their town ever had emotions reached new heights.

“It was awesome,” senior tight end/safety Kahle Jones said. “There was everybody here standing on the track. It was loud. Everybody had energy on the field. It was a great feeling.”

With some football programs people jump on the bandwagon when teams start winning. That’s not the case in Council Grove, Coach Hayes said. The community support has always been strong, through good times and bad.

“I’ve been amazed,” Hayes said. “My first three years we didn’t have a lot of success but I look in the stands and our stands are full of community members.”

He knew if the fans supported a program without many wins, a successful team could bring about even more excitement.

“Last year we had a rough year,” Burton said. “Our community still came out and supported us. They’re doing the same thing this year. We’re winning so they’re rushing the field after the game. It’s a great feeling.”

Another interesting story about this football team lies in their starting kicker: Loup Charlier, a foreign exchange student from Belgium.

“I didn’t know anything about football [before moving here,” Charlier said. “To be honest I didn’t really like it.”

Council Grove changed his mind.

“Now I love it so much,” Charlier said.

So they’ve got Braves who have been around for a long time.

“[I’ve lived here] my whole life,” Jones said.

Some other Braves are rather new here.

“I’m here for a year,” Charlier said.

Regardless, the playoff win will never be forgotten.

“We feel proud about it,” Charlier said. “To make the town proud and to support us.”

“We thought we could do something special,” Hayes said. “We didn’t think it would maybe be this special. We’re really proud of the kids and the coaching staff.”

Council Grove plays at Caney Valley on Friday, Nov. 4. Both teams enter the regional match 7-2 on the year.

