COUNCIL GROVE, KS. (KSNT)- Council Grove High School hosted a playoff game for the first time in school history on Friday night.

That sounds exciting enough. The Braves added to that excitement with a 48-8 win. It’s the first playoff football win in Council Grove High School history.

The Braves took down Fredonia to improve to 7-2 on the year and advance to 2A state regional round. The CGHS regional match will be played on Friday, Nov. 4. The Braves will hit the road to take on 7-2 Caney Valley.

A win for Council Grove against Caney Valley would send them to the state sectionals/ quarterfinals to battle the winner of Riley County and Sabetha.

Full highlights and scores from week one of high school football playoffs in Northeast Kansas can be seen/ read here.