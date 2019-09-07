Football Frenzy (09/06/19)

(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week 1 of the high school football season.
Topeka High 44 (Game of the Week)
Shawnee Heights 7
Emporia 17
Washburn Rural 6
Hayden 55
Topeka West 8
Centralia 7
Rossville 28
Highland Park 6
Seaman 56
St. Marys 12
Silver Lake 38
Sabetha 13
Nemaha Central 6
Rock Creek 34
Riley County 41
Manhattan 41
Olathe Northwest 7
Marysville 34
Chapman 22
Jeff West 7
Holton 0
Perry-Lecompton 68
Royal Valley 0
Prairie View 35
Santa Fe Trail 15
Axtell 58
Beloit St. Johns 12
Burlington 46
Council Grove 20
Riverside 14
Hiawatha 13