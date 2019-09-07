Football Frenzy (09/06/19)

(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week 1 of the high school football season.

Topeka High 44 (Game of the Week)
Shawnee Heights 7

Emporia 17
Washburn Rural 6

Hayden 55
Topeka West 8

Centralia 7
Rossville 28

Highland Park 6
Seaman 56

St. Marys 12
Silver Lake 38

Sabetha 13
Nemaha Central 6

Rock Creek 34
Riley County 41

Manhattan 41
Olathe Northwest 7

Marysville 34
Chapman 22

Jeff West 7
Holton 0

Perry-Lecompton 68
Royal Valley 0

Prairie View 35
Santa Fe Trail 15

Axtell 58
Beloit St. Johns 12

Burlington 46
Council Grove 20

Riverside 14
Hiawatha 13

