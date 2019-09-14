Football Frenzy (09/13/19)

(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week 2 of the high school football season on Football Frenzy.
Silver Lake 14 Rossville 13 (KSNT Game of the Week)
Topeka High 32 Manhattan 27
Wamego 28 Chapman 14
Hayden 54 Seaman 7
Rock Creek 44 St. Marys 6
Junction City 35 Washburn Rural 17
Emporia 48 Topeka West 6
Sabetha 50 Riverside 7
Centralia 54 Riley County 32
Holton 14 Perry-Lecompton 7
Jeff West 40 Royal Valley 7
Olpe 42 Burlington 0
Shawnee Heights 40 KC Turner 0
Valley Heights 54 Horton 0
Santa Fe Trail 41 Osawatomie 12
Axtell 58 Blue Valley 6