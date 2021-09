Football Frenzy (09/24/21)

TOPEKA (KSNT)-- Jaimie Thrasher has been chasing her dream of becoming a cheerleader since her freshman year of high school. She was diagnosed with autism at the age of 11, but for Jaimie, it was just a diagnosis.

"She doesn't even see that she is different from everyone else you know?" Brandy Deloach said, Jaimie's mother. "She's happy and she doesn't know hate."