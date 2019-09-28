Football Frenzy (09/27/19)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Highlights and scores for week four of the football season.

Emporia 33
Seaman 0 (GAME OF THE WEEK)

Washburn Rural 14
Manhattan 34

Marysville 40
Sabetha 32

Riley County 34
Rossville 15

McLouth 0
Silver Lake 69

Wamego 42
Royal Valley 14

Junction City 48
Topeka High 41

Hayden 36
Santa Fe Trail 6

Basehor-Linwood 54
Shawnee Heights 19

Holton 47
Hiawatha 0

Nemaha Central 46
Holton 0

Jeff West 34
Bishop Ward 0

Osage City 34
West Franklin 6

Centralia 30
St. Marys Colgan 0

Perry-Lecompton 49
Wellsville 6

Southeast of Saline 48
St. Marys 18

Axtell 58
Pike Valley 10

Halstead 44
Rock Creek 38

Olpe 28
Jackson Heights 14

