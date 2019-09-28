Football Frenzy (09/27/19)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Highlights and scores for week four of the football season.
Emporia 33
Seaman 0 (GAME OF THE WEEK)
Washburn Rural 14
Manhattan 34
Marysville 40
Sabetha 32
Riley County 34
Rossville 15
McLouth 0
Silver Lake 69
Wamego 42
Royal Valley 14
Junction City 48
Topeka High 41
Hayden 36
Santa Fe Trail 6
Basehor-Linwood 54
Shawnee Heights 19
Holton 47
Hiawatha 0
Nemaha Central 46
Holton 0
Jeff West 34
Bishop Ward 0
Osage City 34
West Franklin 6
Centralia 30
St. Marys Colgan 0
Perry-Lecompton 49
Wellsville 6
Southeast of Saline 48
St. Marys 18
Axtell 58
Pike Valley 10
Halstead 44
Rock Creek 38
Olpe 28
Jackson Heights 14