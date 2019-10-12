Football Frenzy (10/11/19)

(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week 6 of the high school football season on Football Frenzy.
Manhattan 31 Junction City 28 (Game of the Week)
Sabetha 35 Holton 13
Frankfort 54 Beloit-St. Johns 20
Troy 24 Jackson Heights 54
Topeka High 42 Washburn Rural 28
Axtell 28 Hanover 26
Shawnee Heights 10 Leavenworth 7
Northern Heights 19 Centralia 58
Wellsville 19 Santa Fe Trail 25
Rock Creek 28 Hesston 41
Royal Valley 28 Marysville 60
Wabunsee 20 Valley Heights 64
St. Marys 6 Rossville 49
Riley County 48 Council Grove 0
Nemaha Central 34 Riverside 21
Jefferson County North 12 Lyndon 22
Wamego 49 Hiawatha 6
Bishop Ward 6 Hayden 57
Emporia 98 Highland Park 16
Perry-Lecompton 3 Jefferson West 8
West Franklin 0 Silver Lake 62
Seaman 45 Topeka West 6