NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Highlights and scores from Week 7 of high school football, including Hayden’s win against Holton in Football Frenzy’s Game of the Week.

Game of the Week

HOLTON 7

HAYDEN 24

JUNCTION CITY 47

TOPEKA HIGH 0

WASHBURN RURAL 46

EMPORIA 0

ROCK CREEK 12

CLAY CENTER 26

TOPEKA WEST 12

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 62

CLEARWATER 15

WAMEGO 45

JEFFERSON WEST 14

ROYAL VALLEY 24

RILEY COUNTY 0

NEMAHA CENTRAL 30

RIVERSIDE 8

CENTRALIA 46

MISSION VALLEY 6

ST. MARYS 45

AXTELL 46

FRANKFORT 0

MANHATTAN 42

LANSING 0

SEAMAN 24

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 27

PERRY-LECOMPTON 0

ATCHISON 42

MARYSVILLE 28

HIAWATHA 0

WEST FRANKLIN 13

OSAGE CITY 46

COUNCIL GROVE 43

EUREKA 0

ROSSVILLE 64

PLEASANT RIDGE 15

SILVER LAKE 60

MAUR HILL- MOUNT ACADEMY 0

SABETHA 55

HORTON 6