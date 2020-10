Football Frenzy (10/23/20)

Topeka, Kan (KSNT) - Silver lake and Rossville is always one that's circled on the schedule. It's our game of the week tomorrow and both teams come into this one undefeated. From playoff implications to bragging rights, it has a bit of everything.

"Obviously we want to come out with a win like we do every game, being that its Rossville, we're a little more motivated to win this," Silver Lake senior Nathan Boyden said.