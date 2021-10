Football Frenzy (10/8/21)

TOPEKA (KSNT) - A statue from a Topeka neighborhood went missing last month only to end up in shambles when it was later found, according to police.

The Topeka Police Department said the statue of a girl disappeared Sept. 5 from the Clarion Woords neighborhood, near Southwest 37th Street and Fairlawn Road. As of Friday, it said it has only found some pieces of the statue, which is now disassembled.