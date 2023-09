NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 1 of high school football, including Manhattan’s third-straight win over Derby.

DERBY 19

MANHATTAN 33

HAYS 20 F/OT

JUNCTION CITY 14

WICHITA EAST 25

WASHBURN RURAL 26

RILEY COUNTY 24

SILVER LAKE 40

ST. MARYS 22

ROSSVILLE 30

TOPEKA WEST 6

SEAMAN 76

SABETHA 30

PERRY-LECOMPTON 0

HOLTON 6

NEMAHA CENTRAL 31

WAMEGO 7

CLAY CENTER 19

KC PIPER 0

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 42

TOPEKA HIGH 0

MAIZE 43

HIGHLAND PARK 33

WYANDOTTE 7

COUNCIL GROVE 26

CENTRAL HEIGHTS 7

OSAGE CITY 48

MISSION VALLEY 7

RIVERSIDE 13

JEFFERSON WEST 6

HAYDEN 41

OLPE 7

ABILENE 28

MARYSVILLE 14

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 26

ROCK CREEK 7

PITTSBURG 54

EMPORIA 28

AXTELL 60

CAIR PARAVEL 44