(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 4 of high school football, including Manhattan’s win over Washburn Rural in the 27 Sports’ Game of the Week.

Game of the Week

WASHBURN RURAL 25

MANHATTAN 28

JUNCTION CITY 28

BISHOP CARROL 21

WAMEGO 51

KC WASHINGTON 16

HIAWATHA 0

CLAY CENTER 61

HUMBOLDT 14

COUNCIL GROVE 20

JEFFERSON WEST 14

HAYDEN 52

PERRY-LECOMPTON 18

HOLTON 49

NEMAHA CENTRAL 78

HORTON 0

CAIR PARAVEL 24

LYNDON 28

PLEASANTON 0

OLPE 27

ST. MARYS 64

OSKALOOSKA 0

SILVER LAKE 22

ROCK CREEK 44

ATCHISON COUNTY 8

ROSSVILLE 49

RILEY COUNTY 39

ROYAL VALLEY 14

LANSING 32

SEAMAN 50

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 0

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 27

EMPORIA 21

TOPEKA HIGH 34