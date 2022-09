(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 1 of high school football, including Highland Park breaking their 65-game losing streak.

JUNCTION CITY 21

HAYS 28



WASHBURN RURAL 49

WICHITA EAST 42



ROCK CREEK 26

SE SALINE 38



SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 20

KC PIPER 21



MANHATTAN 26

DERBY 23



MARYSVILLE 7

ABILENE 14



OLPE 7

HAYDEN 21



NEMAHA CENTRAL 35

HOLTON 28



MISSION VALLEY 6

OSAGE CITY 58



EMPORIA 25

PITTSBURG 22



SILVER LAKE 28

RILEY COUNTY 21



JEFFERSON WEST 21

RIVERSIDE 34



PERRY-LECOMPTON 14

SABETHA 28



ROSSVILLE 13

ST. MARYS 20



CLAY CENTER 6

WAMEGO 45