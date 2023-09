NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Highlights and scores from Week 4 of high school football, including Washburn Rural’s win against Manhattan in Football Frenzy’s Game of the Week.

Game of the Week

MANHATTAN 28

WASHBURN RURAL 35

Highlights from Washburn Rural’s 35-28 win against Manhattan

TOPEKA HIGH 41

EMPORIA 10

BISHOP CARROL 7

JUNCTION CITY 41

KC WASHINGTON 6

WAMEGO 53

HOLTON 32

PERRY-LECOMPTON 12

ROCK CREEK 35

SILVER LAKE 38

HAYDEN 64

JEFFERSON WEST 0

ROYAL VALLEY 13

RILEY COUNTY 20

OSKALOOSA 6

ST. MARYS 57

LYNDON 58

CAIR PARAVEL 30

HIGHLAND PARK 40

KC HARMON 6

SEAMAN 21

LANSING 28

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 14

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 42

TOPEKA WEST 0

KC PIPER 34

CLAY CENTER 75

HIAWATHA 13

MARYSVILLE 23

CONCORDIA 6

COUNCIL GROVE 7

HUMBOLDT 14

EUREKA 0

OSAGE CITY 61

SABETHA 28

MINNEAPOLIS 6

HORTON 0

NEMAHA CENTRAL 69

OLPE 28

PLEASANTON 12

MISSION VALLEY 36

VALLEY FALLS 8

WABAUNSEE 14

SMITH CENTER 16