NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Highlights and scores from Week 5 of high school football, including Silver Lake’s War on 24 win against Rossville in Football Frenzy’s Game of the Week.

Game of the Week

SILVER LAKE 42

ROSSVILLE 28

WASHBURN RURAL 29

JUNCTION CITY 7

PERRY-LECOMPTON 0

HAYDEN 27

EMPORIA 7

MANHATTAN 51

WICHITA NORTHWEST 70

TOPEKA HIGH 7

ROYAL VALLEY 9

HOLTON 34

RILEY COUNTY 6

SABETHA 27

JEFFERSON WEST 0

NEMAHA CENTRAL 46

VALLEY FALLS 8

ST. MARYS 60

REPUBLIC COUNTY 0

WABAUNSEE 54

BURLINGAME 28

CAIR PARAVEL 62

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 22

CLAY CENTER 17

JACKSON HEIGHTS 12

CENTRALIA 48

ROCK CREEK 30

MARYSVILLE 21

HIGHLAND PARK 6

LINCOLN COLLEGE PREP 35

SEAMAN 28

BLAIR OAKS 63

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 18

DE SOTO 41

WAMEGO 49

COFFEYVILLE 14

AXTELL 68

BLUE VALLEY 0

CONCORDIA 49

HIAWATHA 0

OSAGE CITY 40

SEDGWICK 46

WEST FRANKLIN 0

COUNCIL GROVE 42