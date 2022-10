(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 5 of high school football, including Silver Lake’s overtime win over Rossville in the 27 Sports’ Game of the Week.

Game of the Week

ROSSVILLE 21

SILVER LAKE 22 (F/OT)

CLAY CENTER 26

SOUTHEAST SALINE 14

TOPEKA HIGH 13

WICHITA NORTHWEST 81

SEDGWICK 28

OSAGE CITY 52

TOPEKA WEST 0

LANSING 42

SANTA FE TRAIL 28

OSAWATOMIE 8

MARYSVILLE 21

ROCK CREEK 56

DE SOTO 28

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 0

COFFEYVILLE 6

WAMEGO 34

JUNCTION CITY 24

WASHBURN RURAL 6

MANHATTAN 58

EMPORIA 7

NEMAHA CENTRAL 67

JEFF WEST 6

HAYDEN 44

PERRY-LECOMPTON 28

HOLTON 48

ROYAL VALLEY 15

SABETHA 35

RILEY COUNTY 0

HIGHLAND PARK 22

LINCOLN PREP 59