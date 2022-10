(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 1 of high school football playoffs, including Emporia’s win against Highland Park in the 27 Sports Football Frenzy Game of the Week.

Game of the Week

EMPORIA 83

HIGHLAND PARK 64

WICHITA NORTH 7

MANHATTAN 71

WICHITA SOUTH 18

JUNCTION CITY 34

TOPEKA HIGH 12

DERBY 69

BALDWIN 8

HAYDEN 63

SANTA FE TRAIL 16

HOLTON 49

CLEARWATER 34

ROCK CREEK 78

MINNEAPOLIS 6

ROSSVILLE 57

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 14

SEAMAN 42

LANSING 21

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 28

RILEY COUNTY 23

SILVER LAKE 21

ULYSSES 11

WAMEGO 56

DODGE CITY 0

WASHBURN RURAL 36

CHAPMAN 28

CLAY CENTER 55

FREDONIA 8

COUNCIL GROVE 48

OSAGE CITY 50

RIVERTON 14

OLPE 70

UNIONTOWN 8

AXTELL 68

PIKE VALLEY 8