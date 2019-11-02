Football Frenzy – Playoffs (11/1/19)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week one of the high school football playoffs on Football Frenzy.
Sabetha – 0
Hayden – 35
Jefferson West – 20
Marysville – 14
Santa Fe Trail – 27
Holton – 34
Wamego – 21
Perry Lecompton – 38
Hutchison – 21
Manhattan – 48
Garden City – 14
Topeka High – 48
Wichita Southeast – 21
Junction City – 48
Washburn Rural – 21
Lawrence – 38
Lansing – 0
Shawnee Heights – 7
Topeka West – 0
Mill Valley – 52
Rock Creek – 51
Cheney – 18
Pleasant Ridge – 38
Riley County – 20
Troy – 0
Centralia – 50
Northern Heights – 44
Lyndon – 14