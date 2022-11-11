(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from the sectional round of high school football playoffs, including Centralia’s win against Olpe in the Football Frenzy Game of the Week.
Game of the Week
Olpe 7
Centralia 8
Holton 47
Girard 27
Hayden 39
Columbus 19
St. Marys 36
St. Mary’s Colgan 12
Washburn Rural 21
Derby 36
Lyndon 39
Burlingame 16
Wabaunsee 14
Conway Springs 39
Nemaha Central 44
Humboldt 20
Wichita Northwest 18
Manhattan 27
Axtell 52
Osborne 6
Andale 48
Rock Creek 0
Caney Valley 0
Sabetha 47
Andover 7
Wamego 42