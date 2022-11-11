(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from the sectional round of high school football playoffs, including Centralia’s win against Olpe in the Football Frenzy Game of the Week.

Game of the Week
Olpe 7
Centralia 8

Holton 47
Girard 27

Hayden 39
Columbus 19

St. Marys 36
St. Mary’s Colgan 12

Washburn Rural 21
Derby 36

Lyndon 39
Burlingame 16

Wabaunsee 14
Conway Springs 39

Nemaha Central 44
Humboldt 20

Wichita Northwest 18
Manhattan 27

Axtell 52
Osborne 6

Andale 48
Rock Creek 0

Caney Valley 0
Sabetha 47

Andover 7
Wamego 42