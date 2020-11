TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - When Osage City and Nemaha Central meet in Osage City Friday, it'll be the first time OCHS has ever hosted in the sectional round. They're still searching for their first state title. The Thunder are the defending 2A champs, winning their first-ever last season. There are many different ways you can spin the narrative of this game, but when it comes down to it, these two are pretty similar. ​

For the Thunder, they've got a title to defend, that comes with challenges