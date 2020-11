OLPE, Kan. (KSNT) - Olpe football will take on Lyndon on Friday in a repeat of their toughest matchup of the year, this time in Sub-State.

When you think about Olpe football, there's a lot of tradition, and that all starts with their head coach Chris Schmidt. He grew up there, he played there, he's been a coach for nearly 30 years and he knows better than anyone that this program doesn't rely on just one person.