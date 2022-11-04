(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from regional high school football playoffs, including Nemaha Central’s win over Rossville in the 27 Sports Football Frenzy Game of the Week.

Game of the Week

Rossville 7

Nemaha Central 36

Washburn Rural 34

Garden City 7

Shawnee Heights 0

Mill Valley 24

Hayden 22

Wellsville 19

Junction City 27

Wichita Northwest 50

Jefferson County North 8

Centralia 34

Bishop Ward 0

Holton 56

Osage City 21

Humboldt 26

Wichita East 20

Manhattan 48

Pleasanton 0

Olpe 14

Riley County 13

Sabetha 48

Troy 0

St. Marys 26

Marion 14

Wabaunsee 22

Rose Hill 8

Wamego 35

Council Grove 3

Caney Valley 16

Hesston 11

Rock Creek 21

Emporia 20

Blue Valley Southwest 56