(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from regional high school football playoffs, including Nemaha Central’s win over Rossville in the 27 Sports Football Frenzy Game of the Week.
Game of the Week
Rossville 7
Nemaha Central 36
Washburn Rural 34
Garden City 7
Shawnee Heights 0
Mill Valley 24
Hayden 22
Wellsville 19
Junction City 27
Wichita Northwest 50
Jefferson County North 8
Centralia 34
Bishop Ward 0
Holton 56
Osage City 21
Humboldt 26
Wichita East 20
Manhattan 48
Pleasanton 0
Olpe 14
Riley County 13
Sabetha 48
Troy 0
St. Marys 26
Marion 14
Wabaunsee 22
Rose Hill 8
Wamego 35
Council Grove 3
Caney Valley 16
Hesston 11
Rock Creek 21
Emporia 20
Blue Valley Southwest 56