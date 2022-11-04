(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from regional high school football playoffs, including Nemaha Central’s win over Rossville in the 27 Sports Football Frenzy Game of the Week.

Game of the Week
Rossville 7
Nemaha Central 36

Washburn Rural 34
Garden City 7

Shawnee Heights 0
Mill Valley 24

Hayden 22
Wellsville 19

Junction City 27
Wichita Northwest 50

Jefferson County North 8
Centralia 34

Bishop Ward 0
Holton 56

Osage City 21
Humboldt 26

Wichita East 20
Manhattan 48

Pleasanton 0
Olpe 14

Riley County 13
Sabetha 48

Troy 0
St. Marys 26

Marion 14
Wabaunsee 22

Rose Hill 8
Wamego 35

Council Grove 3
Caney Valley 16

Hesston 11
Rock Creek 21

Emporia 20
Blue Valley Southwest 56