NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week one of playoff high school football action in Northeast Kansas, including Rossville and Riley County in big 2A matchup.

RILEY COUNTY 28

ROSSVILLE 7

CHAPMAN 18

ROCK CREEK 54

BALDWIN 0

HAYDEN 49

WICHITA NORTH 7

WASHBURN RURAL 48

WICHITA SOUTHEAST 14

MANHATTAN 69

WICHITA HEIGHTS 18

JUNCTION CITY 27

KC HARMON 7

HIGHLAND PARK 55

KC SUMNER 0

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 68

EL DORADO 14

WAMEGO 58

BISHOP WARD 19

HOLTON 60

MINNEAPOLIS 7

SILVER LAKE 58

RIVERSIDE 6

ST. MARYS 62

TOPEKA HIGH 7

DERBY 56

EMPORIA 13

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 56

TOPEKA WEST 6

MILL VALLEY 63

SEAMAN 62

KC WASHINGTON 12

PERRY-LECOMPTON 6

WELLSVILLE 48

CLEARWATER 10

CLAY CENTER 55