NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Highlights and scores from the second week of playoffs for high school football in Kansas, including Osage City’s 15-8 win against Council Grove in the Game of the Week.

Winners this week advanced to the quarterfinals/sectional round.

GAME OF THE WEEK

COUNCIL GROVE 8

OSAGE CITY 15

RILEY COUNTY 13

OSAGE CITY 55

JUNCTION CITY 20

WASHBURN RURAL 27

SABETHA 45

SILVER LAKE 34

SANTA FE TRAIL 24

HAYDEN 42

JACKSON HEIGHTS 6

ST. MARYS 14

JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 16

CENTRALIA 0

ROSE HILL 14

WAMEGO 42

ROCK CREEK 28

WICHITA COLLEGIATE 47

SEAMAN 31

DE SOTO 28

HOLTON 21

WELLSVILLE 13

CENTRAL HEIGHTS 14

OLPE 23

SOUTH SUMNER 22

LYNDON 68

BURDEN-CENTRAL 30

CAIR PARAVEL 76

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL 6

AXTELL 52