NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Highlights and scores from the sectional/ quarterfinal round of high school football in Kansas, including a huge 6A meeting between Manhattan and Derby.

DERBY 21

MANHATTAN 23

OLPE 0

JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 52

OSAGE CITY 27

NEMAHA CENTRAL 53

WICHITA EAST 14

WASHBURN RURAL 35

WELLINGTON 0

WAMEGO 49

FRONTENAC 22

HOLTON 35

HUMBOLDT 18

SABETHA 49

ST. MARY’S COLGAN 33

ST. MARYS 8

HOWARD- WEST ELK 12

LYNDON 58

HAYDEN 64

PARSONS 19

SEAMAN 42

MILL VALLEY 72

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 10

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 38

CAIR PARAVEL 23

COTTONWOOD FALLS 48

CLAY CENTER 21

CHENEY 23

OSBORNE 6

AXTELL 54

VALLEY HEIGHTS 30

MEDICINE LODGE 48

FRANKFORT 38

HANOVER 12