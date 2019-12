SALINA, KS (KSNT) - Nemaha Central won the 2A state championship with a 19-0 victory over Norton on Saturday. It's the first state championship in school history.

The first half was a defensive battle with the Thunder leading 7-0 at halftime. Nemaha Central's offense got on a roll in the second half as both Gavin Duryea and Bryce Uphaus found the endzone.