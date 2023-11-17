NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas high school football saw its final ‘Friday Night Lights’ of the 2023 season on Friday, Nov. 17.

This story will be updated with video after the highlights air on 27 News at 10.

The sub-state/ semifinal round saw five local teams punch tickets to the state championship games.

In 6A, Washburn Rural lost to Derby, 29-28. The Junior Blues finish the year 11-1.

In 4A, Wamego lost to Andover Central, 26-7.

In 3A, Hayden beat Holton 42-14.

In 2A, Nemaha Central beat Sabetha 17-7.

In 1A, Jefferson County North beat St. Mary’s-Colgan 20-13.

In 8-man DI, Lyndon beat Cair Paravel, 52-6.

In 8-man DII, Axtell beat Frankfort, 52-6.

The state championship games will be played on Saturday, Nov. 25 across Kansas. Destinations include:

6A: Welch Stadium, Emporia

5A: Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg

4A: Hummer Sports Park, Topeka

3A: Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

2A: USD #305 District Stadium, Salina

1A: Lewis Field, Hays

8-man DI and DII: Fischer Field, Newton

For more Football Frenzy content from the 2023 season, click here.