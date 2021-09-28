GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Chapman at Riley County

RILEY (KSNT)- The undefeated Riley County Falcons will host the Chapman Irish (3-1) Friday.

It’s the KSNT Football Frenzy Game of the Week.

Both teams are hoping to make a statement win.

“I think it’d be a big statement game,” Riley County quarterback Trey Harmison said. “I mean, beating a team like Chapman at our home field, it would be something special.”

“It’s going to mean everything,” Riley County running back Blake Brokenicky said. “We’ve all got to come together and play how we’ve been playing.”

You may not have expected the Falcons to start the year 4-0 after losing running back Nick Allen, but at Riley County…

“We did expect it,” Harmison said. “We were probably about the only ones that did expect it.”

The Riley County success this fall hasn’t surprised Chapman head coach Kurt Webster, though.

“I expected them to be 4-0 when we played them,” Webster said. “The type of tradition they have, and the type of dynamic athletes they have and how well-coached they are, you assume you’re going to get a great game from them. We’re going to have to play well to win.”

As for the mindset of the Irish senior class:

“Keep our head down, keep grinding and if we keep doing our thing, eventually people are going to take notice,” Chapman lineman Colt Sell said.

“[We] expect to go out there, and again, just be physical every play, and we expect to go out there and hit people as hard as we can,” Chapman running back Eli Riegel said.

Friday is homecoming for the Falcons. It will be a special night for the Riley County senior class.

“It’s going to be a big crowd,” Harmison said. “We don’t want to disappoint them, so we’re dialed in and we’re ready to go.”

“We’re looking forward to a very tough test with Chapman,” Riley County head coach Erik Willimon said. “Very quality opponent, well-coached team, and can’t wait for Friday.”

Riley County boasts solid wins over Silver Lake and Clay Center, but Coach Willimon said this week’s matchup against Chapman will be their toughest test yet.

You can catch highlights and postgame reaction on KSNT’s Football Frenzy, Friday at 10 p.m.