GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Olpe at Lyndon

LYNDON (KSNT) – Olpe and Lyndon will meet up under the lights on Friday and it’s the KSNT Football Frenzy Game of the Week.

A matchup between two 1A teams isn’t typically the game of the week, but Olpe and Lyndon is a special game. The Olpe Eagles finish the 2020 season as undefeated state champs.

“13 and 0 felt pretty dang good last year so hopefully we can do it again this year,” Olpe senior quarterback Damon Redeker said.

Their two closest games were against the same team: The Lyndon Tigers.

“I think we would’ve won the state title if we would’ve beat them last year. Seeing them win it just makes you more hungry to play,” Lyndon quarterback Darian Massey said.

Olpe beat Lyndon by only two points in the state semifinals.

“That’s always in the back of your mind. It’s always motivation in the offseason,” Lyndon head coach Scott Jones said.

However, beating Olpe this year might be just as tough as it was a year ago.

“We got a simple motto this year. Be better. We got to be better than we were last year,” Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said.

Jones said he knows exactly what it takes to beat Olpe, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy.

“When you play Olpe there’s only one way to beat Olpe. Period. There’s no gimmick play, there’s no gizmo or gadget that you can go into that game with to catch them by surprise,” Jones said. “You’re going to have to go play and you’re going to have to do win the dang thing.”