Game of the week preview: Osage City vs. Nemaha Central

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When Osage City and Nemaha Central meet in Osage City Friday, it’ll be the first time OCHS has ever hosted in the sectional round. They’re still searching for their first state title. The Thunder are the defending 2A champs, winning their first-ever last season. There are many different ways you can spin the narrative of this game, but when it comes down to it, these two are pretty similar. ​

For the Thunder, they’ve got a title to defend, that comes with challenges

“It was easy to build off that success but we had lost so many guys last year that were seniors, it was a new process as it was every year,” head coach Warren Seitz said.

They dropped two games early, but then it clicked.

“Communicating became better on defense, our defense has been lights out ever since, and it’s been great. Offense, we’ve just been getting better every single week,” said Nemaha Central quarterback Zac Kramer.

They ran the table last year, but aren’t overlooking anyone this time around.

“This deep in the playoffs everybody is gonna be good but it’ll be a good game for us for sure,” NC senior Tyler Gerety said.

Osage city has been to this round before but never advanced.

“They made it to the sectional round as freshman so they’ve had some playoff success but they wanted to get back to this point and push it a little further for sure,” Osage City head coach Andrew Gantenbein.

They’ve got that unique bond any good team has.

“Our senior class, they’ve been together for a long time and we really do have a special bond we know each other well and we play with each other well and we just get out there and get it done,” Osage City senior lineman Wyatt Littrell said.

“Team bonding, I think everyone is just closer together, a family, a brotherhood,” Osage CIty junior Tyler Sage said.

And going against the defending champs, they’re embracing the dark horse mentality.

“We have been looked at as kind of an underdog this year but I know what this team is capable of, we can go out and we can beat them on Friday night, it’s just gonna take everybody,” Littrell said.

“Everyone is looking past us and I think we’re starting to get heard and everybody is knowing who we are now and we got a great opportunity to knock them off their pedestal and I think we’re the new team to be looking at,” Sage said.