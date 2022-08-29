TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Cair Paravel Latin School Lions won a state championship in 8-Man football last year, except instead of being in KSHSAA, they played in the Kansas Christian Athletics Association.

“I remember being a kid back in 2013 seeing those guys win it and thinking wow, I want to be that,” CPLS guard Jude Borchers said. “So to be on a team that was able to do that and go 11-0 is a great feeling.”

The Lions didn’t just win – they dominated.

“We didn’t have a ton of competition, but we enjoyed it,” CPLS running back Jachin Bonura said.

The games were less about competition, though, and more about just how good the team was. Cair Paravel averaged 56 points a game and scored 86 touchdowns.

“I think 8-man is a lot more fun to watch than people think,” CPLS head coach Doug Bonura said. “The average score is 50 points in a game. It’s about speed, it’s about quickness.”

Now, Cair Paravel will make the jump into KSHSAA, facing storied schools they’ve never competed against.

“I feel confident. We’re fast. We’re not the biggest, but we definitely have some speed,” CPLS lineman Ian Brian said. “I think we got a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. We were predicted last in our league after an undefeated season. That kind of stings a little bit.”

The Lions get the chance to prove themselves right away with defending 8-Man D1 champions Axtell.

“Iron sharpens iron, right? So to get better, you play people who are as good or better than you, and I think that’s what this league will be for us this year,” Doug Bonura said.