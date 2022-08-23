MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a 9-2 season last year, Manhattan High has high expectations heading into the fall.

“We have a group chat that’s ‘2022 State Champs.’ That’s the goal,” lineman Tate Hoover said.

“You might’ve heard other people say we want to be state champs, and ultimately that’s the goal,” defensive back Dre Delort said.

These are big words, but they come from a program with winning tradition. Since head coach Joe Schartz took over in 2013, the team has made it to at least the Round of 16 ten different times.

“Manhattan tradition, Manhattan pride,” Schartz said. “We’re proud of where we come from and who we are. Challenge these kids every year to accept the responsibility to carry on the Manhattan tradition.”

Manhattan’s schedule will not look the same as previous years. The Centennial League multiple teams, giving Manhattan a tougher schedule this year. Most notably, Manhattan gets a matchup with Kansas powerhouse Derby in week one.

“We’re the underdogs, I mean Derby is a really good team, but I think they’re going to be shocked when they see Manhattan High play,” Delort said.

“I like it because it will make us better as a team going into state. So we have better competition through and through, the whole season,” Hoover said.

The team’s secret to this year’s success could lie in the father-son relationship between head coach Joe Schartz and starting quarterback Keenan Schartz.

“It makes us better than any other coach-quarterback duo out there,” Keenan Schartz said. “My Dad, we spend a lot of time in the basement watching film. Studying, what could I do better, what could I check out of. So we just had a scrimmage Saturday, we were in the basement watching film on Sunday, and we came out here and made some adjustments at the line today.”