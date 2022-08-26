WAMEGO (KSNT) – With Division-I quarterback Hayden Oviatt at the helm, Wamego football is primed for a deep run this season.

“I will be spending the next four years of my life in New York,” Oviatt said at his Fourth of July commitment to Army football.

The problem is, with the days dwindling down until kickoff, Oviatt’s traded his cleats for a walking boot.

“They made me do X-rays, and I broke, fractured, the fifth metatarsal in my foot,” Oviatt said.

Oviatt got surgery on his foot and will be out for six weeks, missing the start of the season.

“The realization hit me pretty hard,” Oviatt said. “I’ve never broken anything before. I’ve never had to sit out this long.”

For most teams, this news would send coaches back to the drawing board. Boom Town? Not so much.

“Next man up mentality,” Wamego head football coach Weston Moody said.

The next man up? Colin Donahue, a senior wide receiver that grew up playing quarterback for this Red Raider senior class.

“What people don’t really know is that he would start for a majority of the teams in our league and teams in our state right now,” Moody said.

Donahue hasn’t missed a beat in the quarterback position, according to Oviatt.

“Shoot, by the time I get back, people might think he should stay the starting quarterback,” Oviatt said. “He’s definitely smarter than me, and he runs the offense just as well as me.”

Donahue appreciated the words of affirmation.

“That’s pretty generous of him, but I don’t know,” Donahue said. “He’s still pretty smart. We’re in the same math together. He helps me. I help him. We’re kind of like a team.”

Players seem confident in the keys to the offense being turned over to Donahue.

“Really, we haven’t really missed a beat,” Moody said. “He’s just taken over. There hasn’t been much, ‘Hey, we have to take this off his plate so we can move forward.’ It’s kind of like, ‘Hey, we’re going to do the same things we always do.'”