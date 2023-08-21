HOLTON, KS. (KSNT) – Holton football is coming off a 3A state title game loss to 3A powerhouse Andale, finishing with an 11-2 record.

Despite losing many key players, the Wildcats are itching for their first state championship since 2012.

With 100 percent of its offensive production gone from a year ago, head coach Brooks Barta has kept it real with this team.

“I think it’s going to be a slow-developing team,” Barta said. “…we like our kids, it’s just going to take time in our system. Our offensive line is going to have to lead us for a while, on the offensive and defensive front.”

Barta, who has led the Wildcats to an over .800 win percentage since taking over in 1996, has created a system that wins when his players buy in.

“We don’t have the fastest guys, we don’t have the strongest guys. We have the toughest guys, and we have the most consistent guys,” senior tight end Jackson Bear said. “The guys that will come in every day and put in the effort. We’re going to outwork more physically athletic teams than us.”

“I think we had to step up in the weight room this year, get stronger, bigger, faster. That will really help this year when we come in on the line,” senior lineman Dalton Roush said.

The backfield production is gone, but this offensive line will punch you in the mouth.

“We like to be known for working hard and running up the middle every time, and just being tough and outworking every opponent we play,” senior lineman Trevor Barnett said.

This team wants to finish the journey they started last year.

“I think they have a shot at playing in the championship again,” Barta said.

Holton starts the season with reigning 2A champions Nemaha Central on September 1.