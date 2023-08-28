JUNCTION CITY (KSNT)- Junction City football finds a way to be competitive just about every single year. The program holds itself to a high standard, largely thanks to the efforts of head coach Randall Zimmerman.

There might be even more excitement surrounding Blue Jay football this fall due to the top recruit in the state, Michael Boganowski, suiting up for his senior year. However, this team runs much deeper than just one player. Playing as a team will be a key, the players say.

“The expectation is to stay together as one,” senior running back Losiah Autrey said. “No arguing, nothing… None of that. Stay one and then we’re going to be fine.”

As for what Boganowski says you can expect from this team:

“I think just a lot of guys giving effort. A lot of young guys getting in, learning, flying around,” the senior linebacker and No. 1 recruit in the state for the class of 2024 said.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman is keeping perspective.

“Sometimes we get this all mixed up. We think this is about the sport. We think this is about the sport of football…” he said. “We’re cheating our kids in the biggest way if we’re just coaching the sport. I’m so frustrated sometimes with people who cannot get that. This is an extension of the class room. This is an educational based activity… Sport is the nugget to get them out to teach them life skills.”

Junction City opens its season at home on Friday, Sept. 1 against Hays.