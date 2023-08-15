MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – It was a dream season for Manhattan High football in 2022.

The Indians dominated en route to an undefeated 6A title. The star of the show was senior quarterback Keenan Schartz, son of head coach Joe Schartz.

“He’s been with me the whole way, and I’ll just be honest, there’s a big hole in my heart,” Joe Schartz said.

Now Keenan is gone, but Manhattan is here to stay.

“Keenan being around it as long as he was, he always knew what he needed to be doing. [New quarterback Carter Aslin] is obviously young and fresh and never been tested, but he’s got a lot of good ideas and knows how to play the game,” senior left tackle Jarett Johnson said.

With a good core still intact, this team wants to repeat what happened last year.

“Coach Schartz always talking like, ‘Derby had a dynasty before us, before that it was Hutchinson,’ the goal is to be able to start it here,” senior safety Max Stanard said.

Manhattan opens the year with the same team they beat twice last year by a combined eight points: Derby.

“We’re ready to continue the journey of going back-to-back,” Joe Schartz said.