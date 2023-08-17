SILVER LAKE (KSNT)- It’s year two without C.J. Hamilton for Silver Lake football.

The Eagles understand its their job to keep alive the tradition he built.

“We’re all wanting to win, not only for ourselves but especially for him,” senior Brody Renfro said.

“He’s a legend in Silver Lake. It’s on the field, the stadium, it’s everywhere.” senior Eli Barnes said.

It’s been ten years since the Eagles finished the season as state champions. The goal is to get back on top. As head coach Logan Pegram tries to fill the shoes of a Kansas high school football legend, the players know they must do their part too.

“It’s as much on the players as well,” Barnes said. “Just trying to do our job.”

Coach says that responsibility is big.

“The best organizations, whether it be a school, whether it be a business, those are all driven by the people in it,” Pegram said. “It’s not the people that are perceived to be in charge. The best part about it is a lot of their dad’s played in the program when it was at its height and they know the expectations and hopefully they lean into those.”

Barnes describes their group as ‘scrappy.’

“We’re not the biggest team but we’re willing to do whatever it takes to win,” he said.

“I think they understand the importance of this to the community,” Pegram said. “You can see them taking those strides every day so it’s really nice to see.”

The senior class hopes to leave an impact that goes beyond their time.

“We’re looking to project the future of this program into a better place with these guys,” Renfro said.