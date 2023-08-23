ST. MARYS (KSNT)- St. Marys football brought home a state title in its first season competing in 1A, last fall.

The Bears were led by quarterback Keller Hurla, who is now a Washburn Ichabod.

“We had a lot of great guys graduate but like I said we still got a ton of good players,” said senior wide receiver/ cornerback Joseph McCann.

Any time you lift up a big trophy after the final game of the year, expectations rise.

“You want to do it again, obviously,” senior wide receiver/ cornerback Michael Gallegos said.

The movement is bigger than one season, they say. Players told 27 News that head coach Kyle Schenk has transformed the culture and standard of the program in just three seasons.

“He’s got a great relationship with the kids here,” Gallegos said. “He knows how to talk to us.”

“He’s just a great guy,” McCann said. “You can’t not like him. Spend 10 minutes with him and you just want to be his best friend. He’s a really good coach, too.”

This year will be a special one for coach. The senior class is the first he has been with from freshmen to senior year at St. Marys.

“I know them so well,” Schenk said. “It’s the first time I’ve gotten to coach somebody for four years here at St. Marys. They’re going to always have a special place in my heart.”

So, what’s the recipe for going back-to-back?

“Really the same process that we always have,” Schenk said. “Can we execute? Can we play fast, and can we be physical?”

“Building intensity up until [the season starts],” McCann said. “[We’ve] been working all summer, working hard, we got a great arsenal on our team.”

The Bears are doing it all with the local community behind them.

“Before we were winning state championships they were supporting us,” Schenk said. “The parents are amazing. I think we’re successful because of this community. They know how to teach them great character. I just get to be the beneficiary of all their hard work.”