TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park football hadn’t won a game since 2014, until Friday night in Topeka.

The Scots finally snapped their 65-game losing streak with a 60-47 win against KC Wyandotte.

It took some resilience as Highland Park fought through many ups and downs for the win. They did it in front of the home crowd at Hummer Sports Park.

“My players kept their composure,” Highland Park head coach Jermaine Monroe said. “No matter if it was a big play against us or a big play that we did I just made sure that we kept our composure until the clock said zero-zero.”

New Mexico State commit Tre Richardson shined for the Scots.

“The monkey’s off our back,” Monroe said. “We got to get back to coaching. We don’t want to have just a one win season. We want to win multiple games.”