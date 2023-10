TOPEKA (KSNT) – Another sour streak has been snapped for the Scots.

In 2022, Highland Park football won a game for the first time since 2014. On Friday, the Scots won a playoff game. It’s the first playoff win for the program since 1991, head coach Jermaine Monroe tells 27 News.

Highland Park beat KC Harmon 55-7 on Friday at Hummer Sports Park in the first round of the

Kansas 5A high school football playoffs.

HP improves to 7-2 with the win.