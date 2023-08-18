ROSSVILLE, K.S. (KSNT) – The Rossville Dawgs won the 1A state title in 2021, but last season left much to be desired.

The Dawgs lost core players up front on both sides of the ball after last season, including three skilled offensive linemen. The quest to replace them is already underway, but luckily for the Rossville, head coach Derick Hammes said there are plenty of new Dawgs in the house this year.

“We’ve got a lot of names that maybe folks aren’t familiar with yet,” Hammes said. “We’re trying to develop those guys and develop depth around them.”

Coach Hammes told 27 News the story of this year’s team is that several offensive assets are returning this season; and many of them are taking on leadership roles. Senior quarterback Camden Horak and senior offensive/defensive lineman Barrett Lietz are two of those returners. They’ve been tasked with integrating the younger players into the system and helping the squad gel during camp.

“You’ve got to lead by example and also kind of guide the other guys into what they need to be doing,” Lietz said.

Both Lietz and Horak started for the Dawgs last season.

“You’ve just got to step into that role,” Horak said. “[I] followed up my cousin Torrey [Horak]. He was a big leader; it was a big class. We just had to fill spots.”

In 2023, all eyes are on bouncing back from last season. After finishing 2022 with a 5-5 record and a playoff loss at the hands of the Nemaha Central Thunder, Lietz and Horak agreed on one goal for this year: posting a better record.

Whether they’re veterans like Lietz and Horak, or rookies like other members of Rossville’s team, one thing always remains the same each season.

“End goal is always state,” Lietz said.

Horak said he thinks the Dawgs have the guys to go the distance this season.

“This year, expectations are high, high at Rossville,” Hammes said. “And that never changes with the group that we have. That’s what for, that’s what we’re excited about with this group and we’re just eager to keep working at it and see how far we can get this group to go.”

The Dawgs face the St. Marys Bears in their season opener at home on Sep. 1.