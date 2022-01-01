Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2022 rosters

(KSNT) – The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is to be played at Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

The game announced it’s 2022 rosters on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The 2022 Head Coaches, as selected by votes from the 2021 coaching staff, trainers, managers and camp directors, are Basehor-Linwood’s Rod Stallbaumer for the East and Wichita Collegiate’s Troy Black for the West.

Rossville head coach Derick Hammes and Jefferson County North head coach will both serve as assistant coaches on the east team.

Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff. Players must be nominated by their high school coach or athletic director. The players selected to the 2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl join the just over 3,000 players who have participated in the annual event since 1974.

Area players on West team include:

Colby Klieman – Manhattan

Keghan McConnell – Junction City

Colt Sell – Chapman

Area players on the East team include: