JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The decision was down to Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma or Florida State.

Junction City’s Michael Boganowski will play for the Sooners, with Oklahoma beating out the other programs.

Boganowski is the top-rated recruit in the state of Kansas for the 2024 class (Rivals). The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Blue Jay is listed as a linebacker on 247Sports, but has been playing safety and wide receiver in high school.

Boganowski joins K-State-alum Brent Venables in Oklahoma.