KSNT Band of the Week: Playoffs Week One- St. Marys

St. Marys (KSNT)- The St. Marys Bears marching band is the KSNT Football Frenzy Band of the Week for week one of high school football playoffs.

The Bears band posts up right next to the student section, bringing energy and rhythm. Their football team beat Mission Valley. The band was rowdy and got the crowd involved.

The team has now won five in a row and will host Silver Lake, one of the three teams who have beaten the Bears this year, with a trip to the state quarterfinals on the line next Friday.