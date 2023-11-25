NEWTON (KSNT) – Lyndon high school football is going home with the 8-player DI state championship title.

In their ever first trip to a state title game, the Tigers defeated defending champion Leoti-Wichita County 34-6.

The win keeps Lyndon at a perfect 13-0 on the season. The Tigers held an 18-0 lead for most of the first half, and entered the break leading 18-6 after a Wichita County touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Lyndon’s defense came through with an interception that led to an eventual Tanner Heckel touchdown. Heckel’s score put the game on ice on a snowy state Saturday.

This is just Lyndon’s second year playing 8-man football. The Tigers previously played at the 1A level .