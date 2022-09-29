LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe.

In a statement to parents, the school said:

“Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”

Superintendent Robert Blair told 27 News injuries also played a part in the cancellation. With several senior players not cleared to play, the school is taking precautions to prevent injury to younger players.

Northern Heights will continue to play the balance of the schedule. They’ll play Central Heights on Oct. 7, Northeast on Oct. 14, and Pleasanton on Oct. 21.