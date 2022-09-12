MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School football is ranked at the top of the state this week.

The Indians are listed at the top of the list in rankings from multiple sites, including the Kansas Media High School Football Top 10.

MHS is off to a 2-0 start to its season including a statement win over Derby in week one. Manhattan beat Derby 26-23 in overtime before rolling past Topeka High on Friday for a 59-7 win.

The defending 6A state champions, Blue Valley Northwest, lost on Friday opening the door for MHS to slide into the top spot. Washburn Rural is ranked fourth on this week’s rankings. The Junior Blues are also 2-0.