EMPORIA, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High school won its first state football title since 1988 on Saturday.

The Indians beat Gardner-Edgerton 21-20 in double-overtime to win the state championship in Emporia.

It’s a comeback win for MHS, who trailed 14-7 in the fourth quarter. The Indians tied it and forced overtime. After getting a huge stop to start OT, MHS missed a field goal that would’ve won the game.

The Indians scored a touchdown to open the second overtime. Gardner-Edgerton answered with a touchdown and opted to go for two. The Indians denied the Trailblazers on the two-point conversion to secure the state title.

It’s a special win for the father-son duo behind the MHS win. Quarterback Keenan Schartz and his dad, head coach Joe Schartz, met for one big hug after the final buzzer.

Manhattan finishes the season a perfect 13-0. They boast two wins over Kansas 6A powerhouse Derby, including one in the state semifinals.