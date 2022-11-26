SALINA, KS. (KSNT)- Nemaha Central football won the 2A state title on Saturday.

The Thunder beat Kingman 33-17 in Salina to secure their first state championship since 2019.

Nemaha Central finishes the season a perfect 13-0. The Thunder even boast an impressive win over 3A opponent Holton, who also played for a state title on Saturday, back in week one of the regular season.

Kingman and Nemaha Central both entered Saturday’s game 12-0. A big first half boosted NCHS to a 20-3 lead at halftime. The Thunder never sacrificed that lead down the stretch.